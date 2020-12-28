COVID and children

(NBC) – It seems there is constantly new, and sometimes conflicting, information on how COVID-19 affects children. So, researchers from the University of Florida have summarized the latest data.
First and foremost, children can get coronavirus from family members, friends, teachers or anyone.
As children get older their risk of more severe illness increases, although newborns and children with underlying health conditions are also at higher risk.
The risk of death in children is far lower than in adults but some children have died from the virus.
About 1,200 infected children have developed Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome, which requires hospitalization and special treatments.
The researchers stress that the most important way to protect your children is to practice the three W’s: watch your distance in public, wear a mask, and wash your hands often.
Parents also need to balance safety with their children’s needs to learn and socialize with peers.
And be sure to get your child a flu shot.