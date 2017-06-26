Crews working to contain wildfire in Klamath County

Klamath County, Ore. – A lightning-caused fire is burning in steep terrain two miles east of Beatty, Oregon.
The South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership (SCOFMP) said on Monday crews are working to hold existing lines on the 4.8-acre Medicine 2 Fire.
High winds are predicted in the area, which is under a “red flag warning.” The warnings are issued when conditions are especially favorable for the spread of wildfires.
Private property north of the fire and homes to the west are considered at risk, according to firefighters.
Crews are working on the ground to try to control the fire, with more resources expected as the day progresses.