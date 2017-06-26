Pipe bomb found in Josephine County

Josephine County, Ore. – A small pipe bomb was found on the shoulder of a Josephine County roadway.
The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office said on June 15, an “improvised device” was found in the gravel along the 1700 block of Southside Road.
The small pipe bomb was designed to use a shotgun shell to initiate an explosion.
Deputies said the rusty pipe bomb appeared to have been at the location for some time.
An Oregon State Police Bomb Squad took control of the device without incident.
JCSO is taking the opportunity to remind the public to pay attention to their surrounding and never touch an improvised incendiary device.