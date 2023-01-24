Alleged illegal marijuana manufacturing site busted in Josephine County

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – A suspect was arrested in connection with an illegal indoor marijuana manufacturing site near Cave Junction.

The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office said on January 23, investigators searched a property in the 2000 block of Caves Highway.

According to deputies, more than 190 pounds of processed marijuana and 500 pre-rolled marijuana cigarettes were seized.

“The property also had multiple electrical, water and solid waste code violations,” JCSO said. “These violations could result in the civil forfeiture of the property.”

32-year-old Lauren Siegel was arrested for unlawful possession of marijuana and unlawful manufacturing of marijuana.

No further details were released by JCSO.