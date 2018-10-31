Home
Fugitive arrested after chase on Highway 140

EAGLE POINT, Ore. – A four-mile pursuit on Highway 140 ended with the arrest of a wanted man.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said on October 31, they received information that fugitive Tyler Anthony Boyd was living in a camp along Highway 140 about 25 miles east of Eagle Point.

At 7:00 a.m. that same day, members of the Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force were searching for Boyd in the area when he drove by in a Jeep Wrangler.

Police tried to stop Boyd, but he fled west on Highway 140. At milepost 21, he tried to turn onto a logging road when he lost control and drove onto an embankment, disabling his vehicle.

Boyd was taken into custody without further incident on a warrant for a parole violation as well as a new charge of eluding police.

