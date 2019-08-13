Gunman in custody following Chicago hospital shooting

CHICAGO, Ill. (WMAQ/NBC) – Authorities in Chicago are investigating a shooting at a veteran’s hospital.
Law enforcement officials say it happened Monday afternoon at the Jesse Brown VA Medical Center.
Authorities say the suspect—who was not a veteran—began shooting outside the facility just before entering the building.
That’s when the suspect fired inside the hospital. Witnesses say the incident happened quickly and before they knew it, police detained the man.
Witness Oliver Robinson “The VA police were walking down the hall and I said, ‘Here he is, here he is’ and a bunch of other people said here he is. They drew their weapons at that time. They didn’t come down the hall with their weapons. They drew their weapons, pointed them at him, he threw the gun on the floor, and they took him down.”
As of now, he remains in custody. Authorities do not know why he entered the hospital with a rifle.
FBI Chicago is working with police on the investigation. Special Agent Jeffrey Sallet said, “Within 30 seconds of that firing. The VA police responded and mitigated the threat. Nobody was hurt. There was nobody injured. There was nobody hit.”
Federal charges could be filed at a later date.