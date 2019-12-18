Medford man arrested for allegedly filming, taking pictures of roommate

MEDFORD, Ore. — A man is facing criminal charges after police say he captured intimate images of his roommate and her boyfriend with a hidden camera.
Police say 21-year-old Jeffrey Kanawyer put a spy camera in his roommate’s shoes inside her closet.
The camera captured videos and photos of his female roommate alone and with her boyfriend at their Medford apartment complex.
The roommate discovered the camera and reported it to police.
Officers say they then found the compromising images on Kanawyer’s cell phone.
He’s been charged with multiple counts of invasion of personal privacy in the first degree, which is a felony, and other charges.
“We’ve seen it in bathrooms before, in public establishments, but this is the first that we recall of like someone recording someone else inside the home,” said Lt. Mike Budreau, Medford Police Department.
Police tell us many people have security cameras inside or outside their home for security reasons. But you can’t have cameras where someone has an expectation of privacy.
Kanawyer pleaded “not guilty” to the charges this week.
He will be back in court at the end of December.
