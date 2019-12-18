Home
Ashland police investigate fatal crash

ASHLAND, Ore. — Ashland police are investigating a fatal crash at the intersection of Wimer and Scenic Streets.

A motorcycle and car collided just before noon on Tuesday. Ashland Police Department say the driver of the motorcycle, an Ashland man who has not yet been identified, died from injuries sustained from the accident. The driver of the car was unhurt.

Ashland police say the crash appears to have been caused by excessive speed on the part of the motorcycle.

The Medford Police Department and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office are helping with the investigation.

