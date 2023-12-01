Over a dozen dogs safe after being rescued from abandoned U-Haul

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore.- Over a dozen dogs, including a handful of puppies, are safe after being trapped in an abandoned U-Haul for 2 days in Klamath Falls.

OSP troopers responded to a report of a U-Haul truck that had been left for approximately two days at a Love’s gas station in Klamath Falls.

Once the troopers got closer to the truck, they reported hearing barking from inside. Fifteen dogs were found inside of the stolen U-Haul. Even though all of them were severely neglected, all fifteen dogs are alive.

OSP rescued an additional ten dogs when they tracked down two suspects responsible. David McMillion and Lisa Weeks were arrested for animal neglect and abandonment along with other charges.

All 25 dogs are now in quarantine at the Klamath Falls Animal Shelter until they are healthy enough to be adopted. The shelter has already received dozens of applications to take them home. NBC5 called the animal shelter to see how the dogs were doing, but they said because it’s a state case, they couldn’t comment.

