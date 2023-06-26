Prosecutors seeking death penalty for Idaho college murder suspect

MOSCOW, Idaho (CNN) – Prosecutors say they’re seeking the death penalty for the man charged with killing four University of Idaho students. That’s according to a notice of intent they filed Monday.

Bryan Kohberger is charged with stabbing the four college students to death at a Moscow, Idaho house in November.

He denies wrongdoing and his attorneys say the DNA of two other men was found at the scene.

They claim Kohberger has no connection to the victims.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.