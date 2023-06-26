Safe swimming reports available through mobile app

ASHLAND, Ore. – If you’re trying to keep track of what lakes and rivers you can swim in, there’s an app for that.

Rogue River Keeper, an organization that advocates for protecting and restoring waterways in our area, checks local water quality and uploads the data to the “Swim Guide” app.

Open it up and it gives you detailed weekly water quality reports on a number of swimming locations in Southern Oregon.

The most recent water quality information for the Rogue Basin can be found online at RogueRiverkeeper.org and through the Waterkeeper Swim Guide app and website at theswimguide.org.

