Stolen trailer call leads to illegal marijuana search

White City, Ore.—A call for a stolen trailer in White City, lead to a reported illegal cannabis bust.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded Thursday afternoon to the 8,300 block of Barbur Street, to recover a stolen trailer.

They say when they got there, a van loaded with what looked like marijuana in garbage bags was parked outside.

After getting a search warrant, deputies say they seized more than 460 pounds of processed illegal cannabis.

Samantha Lynn Claudy, 22, and James Harley David, 35, both of Medford, were arrested on numerous charges.

Detectives say the case is ongoing and they’re working on additional leads.