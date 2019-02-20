Cripple Creek Music closing, owners retiring

ASHLAND, Ore.– A local music instrument store is set to close its doors later this year after four decades in the Rogue Valley.
The owners of Cripple Creek Music in Ashland are retiring after 43 years in the business.
According to Garin Bakle, their lease was coming to an end this year and rather then signing another long-term lease, they would prefer to move on to something new.
The shop will stay open for a few more months as they hope to sell off most of the instruments which are being discounted. The partners plan to head to Mexico but said the community has been nothing but supportive and they will miss bringing joy to people through music.
NBC5 News Reporter Miles Furuichi graduated from Chapman University with degrees in English and Journalism. He received post graduate experience in Los Angeles in photojournalism and commercial photography. He also spent time in Dublin, Ireland working in print journalism and advertising.
Miles is a Rogue Valley native, raised in Ashland. He enjoys hiking, mountain biking and photography.