Cut-off times to drop off or send in your ballot on election day

MEDFORD, Ore. – Tuesday is the last day to drop off your ballot or mail it in.

Official drop boxes will be accepting ballots till 8 p.m. tomorrow night.

And if you’re mailing yours in, it needs to be postmarked by election day.

The change in the law happened earlier this year.

That means you have to drop it off at the post office Tuesday, before the last pickup of the day.

“So if you go to a box and it’s eight o’clock, and the last pickup was at five o’clock, you’re already too late tomorrow,” Jackson County clerk Chris Walker said. “You’re going to have to get it to one of the official ballot boxes at the library locations or right here at the elections office.”

For those voting by mail, Walker said, it’s important to make sure you sign the return envelope.

She also urges people to get their ballots in, either Monday night or early Tuesday, as the verification process takes time for each ballot.