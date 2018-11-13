Deadly “Camp Fire” continues to spread

PARADISE, Calif. (NBC News) The death toll from the California wildfires has climbed to 42, and with dozens still missing or unaccounted for there is concern that number could go even higher.
Three massive wildfires continue to burn out of control.
They’re already the most destructive and deadly fires in California history, and still growing.
The masssive “Camp Fire,” blamed for most of the deaths, grew to 125,000 acres overnight. It’s already destroyed most of the town of Paradise.
Search teams there are bracing for what they may find as they pour through the charred rubble.
“This is an unprecedented event, as we know. And if you’ve been up there, you also know the magnitude of the scene that we’re dealing with,” says Butte County Sheriff-Coroner Kory Honea.
