Del Rio Vineyards is in Wine Enthusiasts Worldwide Top 100 Cellar Selection

GOLD HILL, Ore.- Del Rio Vineyards in in Wine Enthusiasts Top 100 Cellar Selection, which draws from all over the world, for its 2019 Cabernet Sauvignon. Del Rio also earned ten additional critical acclaims for their other wines this year.

Del Rio Vineyards in Gold Hill has been honing its craft for a while, and this year, the hard work has paid off.

“It’s pretty exciting that we get this recognition on the Cabernet Sauvignon this year,” Del Rio Vineyards Director of Operations Lindsey Zagar told NBC5, “This year makes 25 years since the vineyard was planted”.

After looking at over 24,000 wine, spirit, and beer reviews, Del Rio’s Cabernet Sauvignon was on of four Oregon wines selected for Wine Enthusiasts’ List according to Del Rio Vineyard.

Del Rio Vineyards’ Winemaker Jean Michael Jussiaume has been crafting for Del Rio for over a decade. He believes there’s more to it than creating an appetizing flavor palate.

“When we make our wines, we try to not only make good wine, but make it wine that resembles the place,” Jussiaume said.

Many of Del Rio’s wines have gotten raving reviews and high scores from critics, but this recognition is only the beginning.

“Well obviously, I’m very proud of this achievement, but in the journey of a winemaker, 15 years is just the beginning,” Jussiaume told NBC5.

You can buy the renowned wine at $32 a bottle, or if you’d like to taste it for yourself first, Del Rio’s tasting room is open from 11:00 to 5:00 pm everyday.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.