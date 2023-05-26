Dennis Richardson honored during Memorial Day celebration in Central Point

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – Community members are invited to gather at Don Jones Memorial Park this Monday to remember the fallen and their selfless sacrifice.

This year, Central Point Parks and Recreation will also be dedicating the Dennis Richardson Memorial.

The event begins at 9 a.m. Monday at the Don Jones War Memorial. The Richardson memorial is expected to be unveiled at the end of the event after 10 a.m.

“This is a wonderful event for a wonderful man who contributed so much to his community and to this great state,” says Jackson County Commissioner Dave Dotterrer. “Dennis is a very special individual and I think this is a fitting tribute.”

Dotterrer, a retired Marine Colonel, said he worked on Richardson’s staff in the state legislature. Dotterrer also worked with Richardson after he was elected Secretary of State.

“I want to congratulate the people of Central Point and the staff of the city of Central Point for putting this wonderful memorial together for him,” Dotterrer said.

Dotterrer said there will be multiple speakers at the dedication, including himself. He says it will be done in conjunction with the Memorial day event.

Other notable speakers include Rep. Cliff Bentz and Cathy Richardson, wife to the former Secretary of State.

“I think it’s very fitting to do those two things because Dennis was also responsible for the Veterans Memorial at Don Jones Park,” he explained.

If you can’t make it to the Central Point Memorial Day event this Monday, Dotterrer says to check out other amazing Memorial Day events happening across Southern Oregon.

