DEQ investigates environmental impact of plane crash in Ashland

ASHLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality said environmental contractors are looking at the creek where a plane crashed last Friday near the Ashland airport.

The DEQ said it doesn’t have water sampling results yet but expects the environmental impact will be minimal. It said cleanup crews observed a sheen on the creek after the crash, but no recoverable fuel.

Additionally, it says no sheen reached Bear Creek, which is downstream of the crash site.

No one was hurt in the crash last Friday when a private plane carrying two people went off the runway and ended up in Neil Creek.

