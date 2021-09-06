Home
Devil’s Knob Complex in Douglas County remains active

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – Crews continue to battle numerous wildfires burning in the Umpqua National Forest.

Between July 29 and August 1, lightning sparked 43 fires in the Tiller Ranger District east of Roseburg. Because the fires were in the same general area, they were assigned to a single incident commander for efficiency and dubbed the Devil’s Knob Complex.

As of September 6, the complex covered 46,595 acres and was 35% contained.

Moving forward through the week, crews expect active fire behavior as over 700 personnel work to build containment lines, conduct burnout operations, and tackle any spot fires.

Areas around the fires remain closed for public safety. Details are available at https://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/umpqua/notices/?cid=FSEPRD940197

For the latest updates, visit https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7771

For smoke information, visit http://oregonsmoke.blogspot.com

