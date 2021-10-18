DHS creating migrant intelligence unit

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Department of Homeland Security is creating a new intelligence unit dedicated to gathering information concerning the movement of migrant groups.
The new cell will expand biometric data collected from migrants and monitor social media disinformation that may spur mass migrant movements.
The goal is to better understand, predict and prevent situations like the one that unfolded along the U.S.-Mexico border last month when 30,000 Haitian immigrants tried to enter the country.
Information gathered will also be shared with the U.S. intelligence community and law enforcement agencies in other countries.
The new cell will be operational by the end of the month.