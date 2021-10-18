Jury selection begins in Ahmaud Arbery homicide case

Arbery was jogging and unarmed when he was killed.
The shooting captured on cell phone video is now at the center of the high-profile case.
Millions have seen the disturbing video of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery shot and killed as he’s jogging in rural Georgia.
More than a year-and-a-half after Arbery’s death, jury selection begins in the murder trial of Greg and Travis McMichael who grabbed their weapons and chased down Arbery and William “Roddie” Bryan, a neighbor who joined in the pursuit recording it all on his cell phone.
The men told investigators there had been burglaries in the area and that they were trying to carry out a “citizen’s arrest” because they had “reasonable and probable grounds of suspicion.”
The killing sparked protests in Georgia and across the country. Many in the small town of Brunswick, where the trial will take place, say they are worried about what could happen outside the courthouse.
Sheila Amick works in downtown Brunswick said, “I don’t think the locals would do anything. If anything bad happens it has to be somebody that’s not from here that doesn’t take pride in this community.”
A community that, like the country, is looking for answers.
“I think people want justice they want a fair trial for everyone but basically bottom line justice,” Amick said.
Jury selection in the high-profile case could take up to two weeks.