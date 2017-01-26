Medford, Ore.- NBC5 has obtained the Department of Human Services report which led to major changes at OnTrack, Medford’s largest drug and alcohol rehabilitation provider.
The report reveals a surprise inspection was conducted from Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017 to Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017. As stated in the report, the purpose of the investigation was to determine whether or not any of the children and families receiving services from OnTrack were at risk of harm. The inspection included a walk through of crisis housing units and child care agencies run by OnTrack. Investigators also conducted interviews with employees, children served by the agency, local DHS employees and OnTrack’s community partners.
According to the report, the crisis housing units were found to pose a danger to the health and safety of children and families.
“The units that were toured by the team were found to be dirty, in need of paint, new flooring, new fixtures, new doors, and new finishes,” stated the report.
It goes on to say plumbing was leaking, the subfloors were rotten and there was exposed wiring in several units.
“Other concerns involved leaking roofs, serious dry rot, mold and rodent feces in bedrooms and beds,” the report read.
In addition, the report shows OnTrack staff were not providing 24/7 supervision in the crisis housing as required. Instead, an employee told investigators she sleeps on the job and clients can “knock on the door or text” if anything is needed.
Another concern regarding staffing was revealed in personnel files. Upon reviewing the files, DHS discovered a maintenance worker who has access to children and families had a warrant out for his arrest in another state. Further, the report reveals OnTrack knew about the warrant and the man wasn’t cleared to work, but was doing so anyway.
A tour of the teen facility revealed large leaks and black mold. And information obtained in interviews led the investigators to report child abuse to a hotline. Details of the suspected abuse were not released.
As NBC5 first reported, the DHS report resulted in an immediate suspension of referrals by DHS to OnTrack, the immediate relocation of 20 families and a CPS investigation.
None of NBC5’s calls to OnTrack or its board members have been returned.
Read the full report here.