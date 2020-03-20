DMV announces grace period for some renewals

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon drivers are being given leeway in order to keep them away from local DMV offices.
The Oregon Department of Transportation said they’ve partnered with law enforcement agencies to be a bit more forgiving enforcing the law on expired licenses, registrations and trip permits.
Oregon State Police, local chiefs of police, and local sheriffs have all agreed to support the grace period during the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic.
As of March 20, DMV offices will remain open. The grace period is intended to avoid having too many people come to local offices for simple renewals.
“During this current public health emergency, times are hard enough,” said OSP Superintendent Travis Hampton. “The added stress of driving without a valid license or registration is one barrier we can eliminate. Our mission is to protect, not unnecessarily penalize, Oregonians.”
The following transactions fall within the grace period request:
- Driver license and identification cards
- Passenger vehicle registrations
- Commercial vehicle registrations
- Trip permits
- Disabled parking permits
The grace period will remain in effect until Governor Kate Brown’s emergency declaration expires.