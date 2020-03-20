Asante employee tests positive for COVID-19, according to Asante staffers

MEDFORD, Ore. – An Asante employee has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.
Multiple Asante sources have confirmed that on March 20, the health system told staff members one of its employees has coronavirus.
An Asante spokesperson said the employee was not in Jackson County. NBC5 News is reaching out for more information.
It’s unknown what department the employee is in. The gender, age, and other information about the infected person have also not yet been made public.
It’s unknown if the first case in Josephine County is an Asante employee.
This article has been corrected to remove information that the case was in Jackson County. It will be updated when more information becomes available.