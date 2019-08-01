Dodgeball assault charge against Michigan child dropped

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Michigan prosecutor dismissed an assault charge against a 10-year-old boy who injured a classmate during a dodgeball-like game at recess.
The incident happened on April 29th at an elementary school in Canton Township while students were playing a game similar to dodgeball at recess.
Cameishi Triplett Lindley said a ball thrown by her son, Bryce, hit another boy and allegedly resulted in him suffering a concussion.
The injured boy’s mother said her son has a medical condition that makes head injuries dangerous.
Lindley said that her son was suspended from the school and charged with aggravated assault.
Prosecutors said the incident happened after the students had stopped playing the game and Lindley’s son allegedly “took the ball and intentionally threw it with force” at the other boy.
Cameishi Lindley said, “Bryce is only 10-years-old. To charge a child with aggravated assault who was playing a game is not okay. It’s not okay. And he doesn’t even realize how much something like this is going to change his life forever.”
A Wayne County prosecutor said in a statement Wednesday that although the charge is “certainly sustainable,” the case is being dismissed.
She said she has “no doubt that both families involved love their children and want the best for them” but thinks “there is a better way to go forward at this time.”