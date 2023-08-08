Donation shortfall may impact national blood supply

MEDFORD, Ore. – The American Red Cross says a blood donation shortfall at the start of the summer is making it difficult to keep the national blood supply from falling to shortage levels.

Right now, the Red Cross says it especially needs type O negative, type O positive, type B negative, and type A negative blood donors.

For those who do not know their blood type, the Red Cross says it will notify new donors of their blood type soon after giving blood.

There are multiple upcoming blood donation opportunities in Southern Oregon, including

August 16 at The Terrace, 1200 Mira Mar, Medford, OR 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.

August 18 at Medford Blood Donation Center, 1174 Progress Drive, Suite 102, Medford, OR 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

August 24 at Medford Blood Donation Center, 1174 Progress Drive, Suite 102, Medford, OR 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

The Red Cross says anyone who gives blood through the month of August will get a $10 e-gift card to a movie merchant of their choice.

