Douglas County deputies ask for help finding missing man

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – A missing man who was last seen in Douglas County may be in danger.

On the morning of Tuesday, May 23, 71-year-old Robert “Bob” Anthony Stern of Milwaukie, Oregon said he was going turkey hunting in the Umpqua Unit. Since then, he hasn’t had contact with anyone.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said Stern’s cell phone is either powered off or out of range.

Investigators were able to find an image of his vehicle taken in Myrtle Creek the same day he went missing. That image was taken around 2:50 p.m.

DCSO said he should be driving his 2008 red Dodge Dakota pickup truck with Oregon plate 787EKB. There are white stickers of ducks on the back window and a silver toolbox in the pickup’s bed.

Stern is described as 6’1” tall, 300 pounds, with white hair and hazel eyes. It’s believed he was wearing camo clothing and dark boots.

According to deputies, there are concerns that Stern may be “suffering from a medical condition or event.”

Anyone with information about Stern’s whereabouts is asked to call the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at 541-440-4471.

