Mt. Ashland Ski Area to open for summer fun

ASHLAND, Ore. — For the first time ever, the Mt. Ashland Ski Area will be open during the summer season.

Starting Saturday, May 27, the ski lodge will welcome the public every weekend until Labor Day.

The lodge’s café and retail shop will be open for business, offering tasty meals, ice cream, shaved ice, and even adult beverages.

Exciting events will also be held throughout the summer, including movie nights, campfire get-togethers, mountain-top yoga, and more fun activities for people of all ages.

“Mt. Ashland is already a popular destination in southern Oregon during the summer, thanks to its beautiful trails and stunning views of the Rogue Valley and California,” said Andrew Gast, the General Manager of Mt. Ashland. “Our aim is to provide a relaxing space for visitors who come here for hiking, running, or biking. Our mountain is truly special in the summer, and we hope those who have never been here will take a few hours to explore the unique alpine landscape or enjoy a meal or drinks while watching our beautiful sunsets.”

Mt. Ashland will be launching a Youth Adventure program this summer. Kids aged 7 to 12 can sign up for three-hour sessions featuring hiking, nature exploration, arts and crafts, and mountain sports. The ski area will also collaborate with youth groups interested in organizing mountain programs during the week.

“These new summer programs perfectly align with our nonprofit mission,” said Gast. “At our core, we strive to provide and promote healthy alpine recreation. There’s no better place in southern Oregon than Mt. Ashland to enjoy the mountains, and summer is just as fantastic as winter.”

And don’t forget, the lodge’s 2nd and 3rd floors, including the deck, are available to rent for special events.

For more information, visit http://www.mtashland.com.

