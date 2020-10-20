Home
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing teen

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing teen

Local News Regional Top Stories , , , ,

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore.— The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in locating a missing teenage girl from Glide.

Deputies say 15-year-old Athena Calvin was last seen on Wednesday, October 15 in the 300 block of Alexander Lane in Glide.

She’s described as 5’03”, 110 pounds with light brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt, jeans, and white shoes.

Deputies believe she could be making her way to Texas.

If you see her or have information on her whereabouts, you’re asked to call (541) 440-4471.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »