Douglas County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing teen

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore.— The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in locating a missing teenage girl from Glide.
Deputies say 15-year-old Athena Calvin was last seen on Wednesday, October 15 in the 300 block of Alexander Lane in Glide.
She’s described as 5’03”, 110 pounds with light brown hair.
She was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt, jeans, and white shoes.
Deputies believe she could be making her way to Texas.
If you see her or have information on her whereabouts, you’re asked to call (541) 440-4471.
