Downtown Portland church building catches on fire

Author: KGW staff PORTLAND, Ore. (KGW) — An abandoned church in downtown Portland caught fire early Tuesday evening. Dozens of fire crews were on scene working to put out the flames.

Firefighters were first called around 5:30 p.m. to Southwest 10th Avenue and Clay Street. Built in 1905, the three-story, 3,000-square-foot building was formerly home to the Portland Korean Church but has been permanently closed and vacant for years.

Crews called additional resources to get the fire under control. A large plume of smoke could be seen for blocks. Fire crews said there were concerns the church wall could collapse and take out the overhead streetcar power lines.

“So we kind of have a lot of concerns coming together all at once,” said Rick Graves the PIO for Portland Fire & Rescue. “There’s a structure on the backside, a home, that had a little bit of fire hinging on it as well.”

Fire got into the walls of the structure and possibly into the attic of the backside structure, which was about 10 feet away from the church. But firefighters were able to quickly eliminate the fire, Graves said.