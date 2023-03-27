Dr. John Mahan takes over as Jackson County Chief Medical Officer

Posted by Ethan McReynolds March 27, 2023

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Jackson County has a new Chief Medical Officer.

County officials said that Dr. Leona O’Keefe decided to step down in December, wanting to spend more time with her young children following the pandemic.

In January, Dr. John Mahan was named as her replacement.

We’re told he is an Addictionologist and was acting as the county’s Psychiatric Medical Director before accepting the position.

The county said that appointing someone with his background was appropriate given the county’s issues with substance use.

“The fact that he is an Addictionologist given our current crisis for substance use challenges in Jackson County, it seemed like the time was right,” Director of Jackson County Health and Human Services Stacy Brubaker said.

Brubaker said that she feels the county has a well-balanced staff to be able to handle the substance issues facing the county.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.

Tags:
Ethan McReynolds
View More Posts
Ethan McReynolds is a reporter and weekend anchor for NBC5 News. He grew up in Bothell, Washington and graduated from Gonzaga University with a degree in Broadcasting and minors in Journalism and Sport Management. At Gonzaga, he started his own sports podcast. Ethan loves rooting for his hometown Seattle sports teams, especially the Mariners. He loves playing baseball, basketball, and soccer. He is also an avid Taylor Swift fan.
Skip to content