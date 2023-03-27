Dr. John Mahan takes over as Jackson County Chief Medical Officer

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Jackson County has a new Chief Medical Officer.

County officials said that Dr. Leona O’Keefe decided to step down in December, wanting to spend more time with her young children following the pandemic.

In January, Dr. John Mahan was named as her replacement.

We’re told he is an Addictionologist and was acting as the county’s Psychiatric Medical Director before accepting the position.

The county said that appointing someone with his background was appropriate given the county’s issues with substance use.

“The fact that he is an Addictionologist given our current crisis for substance use challenges in Jackson County, it seemed like the time was right,” Director of Jackson County Health and Human Services Stacy Brubaker said.

Brubaker said that she feels the county has a well-balanced staff to be able to handle the substance issues facing the county.

