Driver crashes into middle school in Grants Pass

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Significant damage photographed at North Middle School, where the Grants Pass Department of Public Safety says a driver crashed into the building.

According to GPDPS it happened Friday, when a “vehicle failed to negotiate a parking lot.”

Firefighters also responded.

Images shared by law enforcement show a large hole in the wall of the building. Police say the driver was not hurt, but that there was a water leak that resulted in a classroom flooding.

GPDPS says firefighters stayed on scene to find the leak and remove the water.

 

 

