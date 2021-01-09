Driver crashes into middle school in Grants Pass

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Significant damage photographed at North Middle School, where the Grants Pass Department of Public Safety says a driver crashed into the building.
According to GPDPS it happened Friday, when a “vehicle failed to negotiate a parking lot.”
Firefighters also responded.
Images shared by law enforcement show a large hole in the wall of the building. Police say the driver was not hurt, but that there was a water leak that resulted in a classroom flooding.
GPDPS says firefighters stayed on scene to find the leak and remove the water.
