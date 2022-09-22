Driver dies in crash on Highway 199 near Oregon-California border

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – A person died in a single-vehicle crash in rural Josephine County.

Oregon State Police said at about 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 21, a California man was driving a white Ford pickup truck northbound on Highway 199.

When the vehicle was near milepost 38 south of O’Brien, it crossed into the oncoming lanes, left the roadway, and hit several trees.

The driver of the pickup truck sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead.

His name is being withheld until family members have been notified.

Highway 199 was closed for about three hours while OSP, the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office, ODOT, and the Illinois Valley Fire Department worked at the scene.

No further information was released.