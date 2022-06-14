Driver of race car rescued after crashing into tree in rural Josephine County

MERLIN, Ore. – One person was hospitalized after a race car crashed in rural Josephine County.

Rural Metro firefighters said during a late-night “joy ride” Sunday, the driver of a race vehicle crashed into a tree at the Hog Creek Boat Ramp.

Apparently, the throttle was stuck open and the driver wasn’t able to stop before crashing.

Due to the position of the vehicle and the severity of the impact, Rural Metro Fire crews had to use the “jaws of life” to extricate the driver, who was eventually taken to a local hospital.

Rural Metro Fire said, “Even with the roll cage, injuries would have likely been less serious had a helmet also been used.”

The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.