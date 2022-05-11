Driver seriously injured in crash north of Klamath Falls

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – A driver was reportedly seriously injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Klamath County Tuesday morning.

Oregon State Police said on May 10 at about 10:16 a.m., the driver of a red Honda CRV lost control on Highway 97 between Klamath Falls and Chiloquin.

The CRV hit a concrete barrier, leaving the vehicle disabled. After that, the driver of a Honda Accord swerved to avoid the CRV and collided with an oncoming semi-truck.

At some point during the second crash, a Ford pickup truck was hit.

The driver of the Honda was hospitalized with serious injuries.

Police said the unidentified driver of the CRV fled the scene and has not been located.