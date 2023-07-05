Drivers can expect traffic delays on Foothill Road starting Wednesday

MEDFORD, Ore. – Drivers in Medford can expect traffic delays near the intersection of Foothill Road and Hillcrest Road starting July 5 through July 18.

According to the City of Medford, traffic will be impacted between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily while contractors perform storm drain and water work.

Foothill Road will be open, but delays are expected.

The city says this work is part of the $62 million Foothill Road project aimed at improving Foothill Road from Delta Waters Road south to Hillcrest Road.

The project is expected to be complete at the end of 2026.

When finished, the existing road will feature two lanes in each direction, turn lanes, sidewalks, bike lanes, and street lights.

