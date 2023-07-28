Eagle Point teen injured in crash hospitalized again, family optimistic

EAGLE POINT, Ore. – One week after an Eagle Point teen was involved in a scary ATV accident, her family is providing an update.

14-year-old Paige Logan was airlifted to a Portland hospital last Thursday, July 20th after she suffered a broken back, broken ribs, and a punctured lung in the crash.

The family posted an update Wednesday saying Paige was able to return home on Tuesday, but then she had to return to Portland because of an infection in her lung.

She is still there Thursday, but her family says everything looks good and they are hoping there are no further complications.

As of Thursday, Paige’s GoFundMe has raised over $52,000 out of its $100,000 goal.



