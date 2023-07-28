Police chase ends in standoff

MEDFORD, Ore. – A police chase ended in a standoff in an East Medford neighborhood today.

Neighbors gave us this video where you can see the alleged suspect was taken into custody.

It started when police responded to a call at noon for a reported burglary in Gold Hill.

Oregon state police and MPD located the alleged suspect’s vehicle.

After attempting a traffic stop where the vehicle evaded officers and running several red lights, they say they went to the suspect’s listed address.

After surrounding the house, Parker Joseph Latham was taken into custody on Wilkshire Drive.

He is being charged with burglary and elude.

