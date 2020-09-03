Eagle Point woman killed in Highway 140 crash

WHITE CITY, Ore. – One person was killed in a head-on crash in White City.
Oregon State Police said just after 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck driven by a 21-year-old man from White City was traveling eastbound on Highway 140 when it crossed into the oncoming lane near the intersection with Highway 64 and hit a Chevy Lumina driven by 64-year-old Sheila Johnson of Eagle Point.
Johnson died from injuries sustained in the crash, OSP said.
Highway 140 was closed for about three hours while police investigated the crash.