Ashland businesses excited about new OSF season 2024 season

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Oregon Shakespeare Festival’s new season kicked off earlier this week (3/19/2024). With a promising season and new leadership, downtown businesses in Ashland are looking forward to an increase in tourism this season.

Ashland relies heavily on tourism generated by the arts, especially OSF fans. But after coming out of the pandemic, it’s has struggled to find its footing. Now it’s on solid financial footing and this OSF season boasts a full ten shows.

Local businesses downtown like the Northwest Nature Shop are hopeful that the launch of a new season as well as spring break, will bring in more foot traffic. Co-owner, Marie Uhtoff said,

“Our local customers have taken us through the pandemic so we’re grateful for our local customers. But then we just absolutely love when the season starts picking up and the tourists come into town and it just feels like this influx of new energy and especially having the theater, with like the kind of people it draws.”

The Oregon Shakespeare Festival’s new season started with Shakespeare classic Macbeth with more productions starting this month through October. For more information you can click here.

