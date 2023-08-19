High school graduates hired at Providence Hospital

MEDFORD, Ore. – Some recent South Medford High School graduates just got hired as CNA’s at Providence Hospital.

These graduates from the class of 2023, worked hard to get to where they are, starting with introduction classes at the start of their senior year.

These ‘Health Careers’ classes, offered by a Medford School District program, taught them the basics, like CPR.

In the second half of the year, the students were able to start their clinicals.

This is where they went to Providence Hospital to shadow workers and work hands on with patients.

Alura Ponzar is one of the graduates who says she sacrificed a lot to become certified.

Ponzar said, “a lot of kids, they liked to go to football games and I was at clinicals, working. Working to get this. That’s what my goal is. I feel good about where I’m at because I’ve worked so hard to get there.”

Through the 12-hour shifts, they learned skills like taking vitals, bedside manners and general patient care.

Providence staff like Kati Jenson says they are proud of the graduates for their pursuit in healthcare careers.

Jenson said, “it’s hard, it’s not something to be taken lightly. They are professional healthcare workers. And at such a young age, not only are they trying to develop their own, personally and socially, but they’re expected to be… We’re not taking anything lightly on them also, so it’s commendable what they’re doing.”

After their graduation, the students were offered official CNA positions at providence.

Normally, they would have to go through more schooling to become certified but because of the clinicals they did during school, this gave them the opportunity to get hired right out of high school.

Daniel Entz, another newly certified CNA from South Medford High, says he’s excited for the future.

Entz said, “it feels really worth it, it’s just a big accomplishment you know? I’ve been working at it for like six or so months. It’s been a whole lotta buildup, bunch of learning, bunch of skills, bunch of tests and now it’s finally here and I’m official. It feels great.”

The graduates are currently undergoing the training and orientations that any other CNA would at Providence.

