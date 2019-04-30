Medford School District releases proposed budget for 2019-20 school year

MEDFORD, Ore. – Medford School District superintendent, Brian Shumate is releasing the budget for the next school year. The Medford School District representatives say they have proposed a balanced budget that focuses on providing a more comprehensive education for students.
The school district is expecting an increase in funding from the state this next year. With that increase they are adding new staff, including six people dedicated solely to special education. The school district says they recognize a need for special education funding in their district. But with a state-wide cap of 11% of students getting extra funding, there’s a gap in the district as about 15% of the students have special needs.
“we are adding support to the classroom in the areas of student behavior we’re adding psychologists we’re adding help to our special education department to help all students so that they can learn to the best of their ability,” Medford School District representative, Natalie Hurd said.
The school district also increased employee payroll benefits to address the cost of PERS, which is increasing by almost $4 million. The next budget committee meeting will be held on Monday – May 13th.
The public will have the opportunity to comment during that time.
