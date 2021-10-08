Home
Over $23,000 in grants awarded to teachers by JCF students

Over $23,000 in grants awarded to teachers by JCF students

Education News Top Stories , ,

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – The Josephine County Foundation, or JCF, a student run non-profit, has supplied a total of 19 grants to teachers. They total more than $23,000.

Students helped raise several thousand dollars to pair with grants from foundations.

Grants Pass High School student Avery Duewel and Elle Jones, from North Valley High School, helped present the grants at Friday, Oct. 8 Student Enrichment Banquet at Taprock Restaurant in Grants Pass.

The money is headed to teachers in Josephine County and Rogue River area schools.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »