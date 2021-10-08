Rogue Community College Board starts search committee for next president

JACKSON/JOSEPHINE COUNTIY, Ore. – The Rogue Community College Board of Education established a 20-member Presidential Search Advisory Committee at a special meeting on Oct. 5. The committee will assist the board and a consulting search firm in screening candidates to become the college’s seventh president. President Cathy Kemper-Pelle, earlier this year, announced her plans to retire at the end of June 2022.
The committee is comprised of RCC District stakeholders including board members, faculty, staff, a student representative and community members. The committee will work with Gold Hill Associates to identify the most highly qualified candidates for the RCC board’s consideration. Gold Hill Associates, based in Jackson, Mississippi, is a firm dedicated to community college executive searches.
To gather feedback about the qualities local community members would like to see in the next college president, the board has established several listening sessions as well as an online survey. Public listening sessions will be held via Zoom from noon to 1 p.m. on Oct. 15 and Oct. 20. Links to join the sessions are available at roguecc.edu/presidentialsearch.
The survey is also available at that site, along with the list of search committee members. Over the coming months, the RCC board and search committee will work to ensure that the selection process is as inclusive and transparent as possible. Updates will be posted at roguecc.edu/presidentialsearch.