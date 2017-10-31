Eight dead in New York truck attack

NEW YORK, N.Y. (NBC News) – At least eight people are dead and several more injured after a man drove a rented truck down a New York City bicycle path Tuesday afternoon, mowing down several people before crashing into a school bus. Officials said it was a terrorist attack.
Officials say the act was intentional and the driver targeted cyclists and pedestrians. The man hopped out of the truck and shouted “Allahu Akbar” before firing a BB or pellet gun, four senior law enforcement sources told NBC News.
He was quickly shot by police and taken into custody
“This was an act of terror and particularly cowardly act of terror,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said later at a briefing. “We know this action was intended to test our spirit.”
The suspect was identified as a 29-year-old Uzbeki immigrant named Sayfullo Habibullaevic Saipov, who entered the U.S. in 2010, law enforcement officials told NBC News.
While police rushed the wounded suspect to Bellevue Hospital, six of the victims — all men — were pronounced dead at the scene and two more died later, Police Commissioner James O’Neill said.
