Jackson County Chief Deputy DA on Asante investigation

MEDFORD, Ore. – NBC5 News spoke to Jackson County Chief Deputy District Attorney Patrick Green about where he is at with the case of alleged drug diversion at Asante. This comes just a week after the Medford Police investigation has concluded.

Green said the investigation involved the review of tens of thousands of documents, including medical records and interviews with dozens of witnesses. Green said now, the DA’s office will be reviewing that investigation.

He also said the public can expect this process to be done very carefully due to the case’s complexity. As a prosecutor for years, Green said they really only get one shot to do it right,

“I think this will go down as the most complex, biggest case this county has ever seen and our office has ever handled. We want to be thorough and diligent and meticulous in our review, right? To make sure we get it right. But also, that is balanced by that we don’t want it to linger out there and people lose faith in the justice system, that nothings being done about this.”

Chief Deputy DA Green said there is no timeline yet to determine if charges will be filed but said the case is being handled in an urgent manner.

