Ashland Parks and Rec looking to replace outdated ice rink equipment

ASHLAND, Ore. – Ashland Parks and Recreation officials say they need to replace some outdated equipment at the city’s skating rink near Lithia Park.

Parks and Recreation Manager Lonny Flora gave a presentation to Ashland’s Parks Commissioners this week and shared a number of concerns about outdated equipment being used at the skating rink.

That includes the rink’s chiller unit, which has been used since 1996 and could be close to catastrophic failure according to Flora.

A new unit would cost an estimated $180,000.

Ashland Parks and Recreation Interim Director Leslie Eldridge said, “we got so many emails from community members and from people as far as an hour drive away, saying how much of an incredible value, how much they love the ice rink.”

Eldridge said they will be looking at a variety of ways to secure funding to replace the chiller.

She said they have no plans of closing the skating rink and they hope to have the new equipment they need by next season.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.