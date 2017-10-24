Eight people busted during investigation into drug sales

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Eight people were are facing charges after a search warrant was served by the Rogue Area Drug Enforcement Team (RADE) in a Grants Pass neighborhood.
Officers said an investigation into drug sales led them to a residence in the 40 block of Southwestern Avenue. Police said they received numerous complaints about the location and were able to obtain a search warrant.
At about 8:00 a.m. on October 24, RADE officers served the warrant and arrested seven individuals. An eighth person was cited and released. Police said methamphetamine, heroin, scales, packing materials and other evidence related to drug sales were located at the residence.
The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety identified the following individuals facing charges:
- 29-year-old Mae A. Fernandes, lodged for frequenting a place where controlled substances are used/sold.
- 28-year-old Kristen K. Rawlins, lodged for frequenting a place where controlled substances are used/sold.
- 33-year-old John G. Trujillo, lodged for a probation violation
- 21-year-old Andrew T. Worthington, cited and released for failure to appear.
- 35-year-old Priscilla A. Sanchez, lodged for a probation violation.
- 23-year-old Alexis M. DeMarco, lodged for failure to comply with probation, warrants for possession of meth, heroin, and failure to appear.
- 38-year-old Rachel A. Linebaugh lodged for parole violation warrant, warrants for failure to appear out of Jackson and Josephine Counties.
- 44-year-old Karl R. White, warrants for failure to appear on charges of theft and possession of heroin.
The investigation into this case is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call police.