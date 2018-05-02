Eugene police seek missing woman

EUGENE, Ore. – Police are asking for the public’s help tracking down a missing Eugene woman.
According to the Eugene Police Department, 67-year-old Martha Berger hasn’t been heard from since April 28. At the time, she appeared to be despondent.
Berger’s housing agency went to check on her, but she wasn’t home and her vehicle was gone. She also missed a Monday appointment with her doctor. Police said she requires daily medication, which were left in her apartment along with her cell phone.
Officers described Berger as a white woman, 5’5” tall, weighing 180 pounds with light grey hair and hazel eyes. She may be driving a green 2003 Subaru Legacy with license plate 110CEW.
Police are continuing the apparent disappearance of Berger. Anyone with information is asked to call the Eugene Police Department’s non-emergency line at 541-682-5111, refer to case number 18-07079.