Evacuation orders in parts of Hawaii as wildfires grow

LAHAINA, Hawaii (CNN) – A number of residents of Maui and Hawaii’s Big Island are being evacuated due to severe weather.

According to state officials, wildfires that could be made worse by Hurricane Dora’s approach are posing a significant threat to residents. Some parts of the Big Island are experiencing wind gusts of up to 80 miles per hour.

9-1-1 services and communications are down because of toppled cell towers and landlines. Thousands of customers are also without power.

Officials say they hope that when Dora finally leaves the area, crews will be able to get a better handle on the fires.

The blazes have already scorched numerous structures. So far, there’s no word on any potential injuries.

Authorities say the coast guard was deployed to affected areas.

The Coast Guard says it’s so far rescued 12 people who went in the ocean to escape the smoke and fires.

